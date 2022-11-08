There is a good chance Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) closed at $1.34 in the last session, down -4.96% from day before closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588120 shares were traded. ZEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2639.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On August 11, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 11, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 570,563 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,199,038 led to the insider holds 8,871,903 shares of the business.

Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 466,574 shares of ZEV for $1,178,099 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 9,442,466 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Rosella Holdings Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,169,921 shares for $2.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,393,473 and left with 9,909,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEV has reached a high of $9.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5828.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZEV traded on average about 653.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 382.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.32M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.73M with a Short Ratio of 13.92, compared to 6.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 19.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.88M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.92M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.1M, an increase of 141.30% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.99M, up 150.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.68M and the low estimate is $130.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 361.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.