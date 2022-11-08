There is a good chance Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $15.61 in the prior trading day, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) closed at $15.26, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733254 shares were traded. MD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on October 19, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when MEDEL ROGER MD sold 40,107 shares for $26.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,066,044 led to the insider holds 739,450 shares of the business.

MEDEL ROGER MD sold 59,893 shares of MD for $1,583,571 on Jan 10. The Director now owns 779,557 shares after completing the transaction at $26.44 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, MEDEL ROGER MD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,639 shares for $27.42 each. As a result, the insider received 346,561 and left with 839,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pediatrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MD has reached a high of $28.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 582.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.26M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.84% stake in the company. Shares short for MD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 8.42, compared to 3.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 7.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $493.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.5M to a low estimate of $482M. As of the current estimate, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $472.96M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $516.85M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $527.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.