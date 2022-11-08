There is a good chance Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $4.25 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600333 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1028.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VKTX traded on average about 646.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 924.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.45.