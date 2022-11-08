There Is Still Room For Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) closed the day trading at $1.54 down -45.96% from the previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.3099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233404 shares were traded. BPTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BPTH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 13, 2017, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $1.50.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 10, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPTH has reached a high of $5.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5466.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BPTH traded about 17.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BPTH traded about 19.47k shares per day. A total of 7.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.13M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BPTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.11k with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 88.94k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.57 and -$1.63.