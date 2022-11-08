There Is Still Room For Yelp Inc. (YELP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) closed the day trading at $29.96 down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $30.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670187 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YELP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $49 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on April 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares for $36.61 per share. The transaction valued at 219,676 led to the insider holds 286,983 shares of the business.

Schwarzbach David A sold 2,000 shares of YELP for $70,300 on Oct 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 187,172 shares after completing the transaction at $35.15 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Nachman Joseph R, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $34.39 each. As a result, the insider received 206,347 and left with 292,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YELP traded about 752.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YELP traded about 945.95k shares per day. A total of 71.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.78M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $286.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $281.85M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.19M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.54M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $301M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.36M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.