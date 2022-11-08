There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567248 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $10.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7466, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6516.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADN traded 900.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 680.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.98M. Insiders hold about 14.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 3.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.07M, up 225.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.8M and the low estimate is $34.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 152.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.