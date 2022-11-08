There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT).

In the latest session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) closed at $0.46 down -40.91% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3174 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1737845 shares were traded. IKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 5,335,433 shares of the business.

Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares of IKT for $4,880 on May 27. The President and CEO now owns 5,330,433 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 20, another insider, Werner Milton H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000 and bolstered with 5,325,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0029.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IKT has traded an average of 255.58K shares per day and 63.38k over the past ten days. A total of 25.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 101.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 88.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $300k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36M, an estimated decrease of -78.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, a decrease of -33.30% over than the figure of -$78.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.1M, down -77.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200k and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -71.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.