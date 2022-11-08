There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)

The closing price of ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) was $2.16 for the day, up 13.68% from the previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 856512 shares were traded. CDXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.40.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Fried Robert N bought 80,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 972,314 shares of the business.

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly bought 960,000 shares of CDXC for $1,200,000 on Sep 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,885,641 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 60,037 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,878 and bolstered with 6,925,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXC has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9393.

Shares Statistics:

CDXC traded an average of 272.44K shares per day over the past three months and 254.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.96M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 7.41, compared to 3.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.45M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $95.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.