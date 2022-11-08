There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) closed the day trading at $22.84 down -5.19% from the previous closing price of $24.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594331 shares were traded. USM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $37.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Drake Deirdre sold 8,574 shares for $30.55 per share. The transaction valued at 261,936 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Drake Deirdre sold 49 shares of USM for $1,504 on Aug 11. The EVP-Chief People Officer now owns 8,574 shares after completing the transaction at $30.70 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Drake Deirdre, who serves as the EVP-Chief People Officer of the company, sold 7,364 shares for $30.68 each. As a result, the insider received 225,928 and left with 8,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USM has reached a high of $33.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USM traded about 139.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USM traded about 204.56k shares per day. A total of 86.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.22M. Insiders hold about 72.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for USM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 673.33k with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 595.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, United States Cellular Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.26B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.