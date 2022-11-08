There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

The closing price of Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) was $1.43 for the day, down -2.72% from the previous closing price of $1.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2702348 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VXRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 16,100 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Yedid Robert A. sold 1,500 shares of VXRT for $9,015 on Jan 10. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $6.01 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Echerd Margaret, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accntng Officer of the company, sold 3,602 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 28,816 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 466.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6668.

Shares Statistics:

VXRT traded an average of 2.91M shares per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.41M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.41, compared to 23.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 19.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $90k. As of the current estimate, Vaxart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112k, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100k, a decrease of -63.00% less than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892k, up 70.40% from the average estimate.