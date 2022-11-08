This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB)

In the latest session, Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) closed at $24.53 down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $24.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806460 shares were traded. PRLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Proto Labs Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Bodor Robert bought 3,138 shares for $47.87 per share. The transaction valued at 150,219 led to the insider holds 24,694 shares of the business.

Baker Arthur R. III bought 10,000 shares of PRLB for $492,100 on Dec 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 30,613 shares after completing the transaction at $49.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Proto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRLB has reached a high of $64.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRLB has traded an average of 198.05K shares per day and 305.4k over the past ten days. A total of 27.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.30M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 923.23k with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 944.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $522.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $516.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $488.1M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $576M and the low estimate is $559.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.