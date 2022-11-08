This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

As of close of business last night, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.82, up 18.29% from its previous closing price of $4.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512525 shares were traded. THRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.70 and its Current Ratio is at 43.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On November 01, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On November 01, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 when GORDON CARL L bought 111,896 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,115,603 led to the insider holds 16,542,652 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 111,896 shares of THRX for $1,115,603 on Jan 21. The Director now owns 16,542,652 shares after completing the transaction at $9.97 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $9.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 348,250 and bolstered with 16,430,756 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRX has reached a high of $20.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THRX traded 65.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 180.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for THRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 14.33, compared to 987.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$1.96.