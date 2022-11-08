Update from Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): A steady trajectory

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) closed the day trading at $5.06 up 25.87% from the previous closing price of $4.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4773333 shares were traded. TUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $13.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel bought 24,000 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 101,520 led to the insider holds 485,965 shares of the business.

GOUDIS RICHARD bought 254,500 shares of TUP for $1,000,134 on Nov 04. The Executive Vice Chair now owns 424,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, FORDYCE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $5.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,150 and bolstered with 73,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tupperware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUP has reached a high of $21.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TUP traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TUP traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 45.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.18M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TUP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 3.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.06% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.