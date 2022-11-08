What shareholders can do to beat the market with Annexon Inc. (ANNX) stock

As of close of business last night, Annexon Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.09, up 10.41% from its previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169065 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 09, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Satter Muneer A bought 2,453,988 shares for $3.84 per share. The transaction valued at 9,423,314 led to the insider holds 4,408,966 shares of the business.

Love Douglas bought 60,000 shares of ANNX for $146,814 on Apr 14. The President & CEO now owns 200,942 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $17.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANNX traded 141.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 120.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 13.24, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$0.97, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.68 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.74. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.46 and -$4.74.