What shareholders can do to beat the market with NextCure Inc. (NXTC) stock

In the latest session, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) closed at $1.71 down -13.64% from its previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551920 shares were traded. NXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextCure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.90 and its Current Ratio is at 33.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXTC has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2888.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NXTC has traded an average of 112.80K shares per day and 169.33k over the past ten days. A total of 27.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.31M. Insiders hold about 8.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NXTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 800.01k with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 743.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.85. EPS for the following year is -$3.26, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.27.