What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) stock

In the latest session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $26.04 down -10.91% from its previous closing price of $29.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712252 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 01, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On May 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTYX has traded an average of 665.55K shares per day and 308.75k over the past ten days. A total of 50.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.04M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.00, compared to 3.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 18.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$2.55.