Which analyst expects Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed at $4.69 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $4.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7198605 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altice USA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, Pivotal Research Group Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Mullen Mark sold 5,000 shares of ATUS for $77,700 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 3,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.54 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 145,900 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.2028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.1383.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATUS has traded an average of 5.40M shares per day and 6.36M over the past ten days. A total of 454.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 388.27M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45M with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 33.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 23.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.52B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.97B and the low estimate is $6.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.