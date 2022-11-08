Which analyst expects DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $0.99, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0267 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558099 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9910.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOYU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1821, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5313.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOYU traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.29M. Shares short for DOYU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.88M with a Short Ratio of 14.48, compared to 15.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $258.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $260.18M to a low estimate of $255.55M. As of the current estimate, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $363.03M, an estimated decrease of -28.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $875.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.