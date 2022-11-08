WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) closed the day trading at $9.84 down -5.11% from the previous closing price of $10.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075507 shares were traded. WOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WOW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $27.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on July 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Schena Don sold 5,000 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 91,442 led to the insider holds 220,225 shares of the business.

Martin Donald Craig sold 22,000 shares of WOW for $413,706 on Sep 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 330,208 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Brunick David, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.37 each. As a result, the insider received 86,852 and left with 208,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOW has reached a high of $22.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WOW traded about 487.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WOW traded about 527.99k shares per day. A total of 84.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.17M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.77, compared to 2.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $177.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.05M to a low estimate of $174.8M. As of the current estimate, WideOpenWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $281.66M, an estimated decrease of -37.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $713.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $708.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $710.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $723.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.3M and the low estimate is $716.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.