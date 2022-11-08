XHR (Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $14.41 in the prior trading day, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) closed at $14.25, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547100 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BLOOM BARRY A N, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 477,538 and left with 267,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 592.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, XHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.40 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $258.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.42M to a low estimate of $239.02M. As of the current estimate, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.57M, an estimated increase of 79.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $963.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.19M, up 56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $979.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.