ZI (ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) closed at $28.05 down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $29.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7778005 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 5,000 shares for $43.39 per share. The transaction valued at 216,929 led to the insider holds 1,137,531 shares of the business.

Hays Joseph Christopher sold 17,797 shares of ZI for $746,853 on Oct 03. The Pres, Chief Operating Officer now owns 577,329 shares after completing the transaction at $41.97 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Keren Nir, who serves as the President, Israel and CTO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $41.25 each. As a result, the insider received 618,692 and left with 1,055,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1078.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZI has traded an average of 3.93M shares per day and 6.24M over the past ten days. A total of 401.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.21M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 20.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $252.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $258.74M to a low estimate of $237.27M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174M, an estimated increase of 45.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.21M, an increase of 47.00% over than the figure of $45.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $751.8M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.