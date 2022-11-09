A correction may be in store for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares?

As of close of business last night, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock clocked out at $7.93, up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $7.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6954453 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.SMBC Nikko initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 69,082 led to the insider holds 302,157 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of QS for $68,594 on Oct 19. The Chief Development Officer now owns 302,157 shares after completing the transaction at $8.07 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $8.22 each. As a result, the insider received 69,833 and left with 302,157 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QS traded 6.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 434.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.90M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.48, compared to 53.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 21.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.1.