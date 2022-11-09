A correction may be in store for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.82, down -5.21% from its previous closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938992 shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Hoey Timothy sold 1,353 shares for $10.13 per share. The transaction valued at 13,706 led to the insider holds 198,646 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $32.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2282.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNYA traded 147.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 84.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.77M. Insiders hold about 6.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.19, compared to 3.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 11.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$13.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$4.16.