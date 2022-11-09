A glimpse at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) closed at $16.89 up 4.32% from its previous closing price of $16.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1922959 shares were traded. MDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Jones Leah sold 7,000 shares for $16.62 per share. The transaction valued at 116,331 led to the insider holds 98,362 shares of the business.

Jones Leah sold 3,921 shares of MDRX for $69,206 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 109,055 shares after completing the transaction at $17.65 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Poulton Richard J., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.44 each. As a result, the insider received 174,375 and left with 732,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allscripts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDRX has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 114.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Shares short for MDRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.98M with a Short Ratio of 7.39, compared to 13.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.47% and a Short% of Float of 14.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $147.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $151.5M to a low estimate of $143.6M. As of the current estimate, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $373.45M, an estimated decrease of -60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.47M, a decrease of -58.40% over than the figure of -$60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.04M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $615.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $610.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.1M and the low estimate is $631.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.