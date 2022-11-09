A glimpse at Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s stock clocked out at $0.22, down -10.33% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0253 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853438 shares were traded. SNMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2110.

To gain a deeper understanding of SNMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNMP has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4475.

It appears that SNMP traded 439.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 195.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.61M. Insiders hold about 22.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.73% stake in the company. Shares short for SNMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.