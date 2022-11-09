A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

After finishing at $13.45 in the prior trading day, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) closed at $14.19, up 5.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7000301 shares were traded. CNHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12.14 from $14.42 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 994.79M. Insiders hold about 27.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.07% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 13.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.14, compared to 0.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $5.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.47B to a low estimate of $5.13B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.5B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.9B, a decrease of -30.10% less than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.73B, down -35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.86B and the low estimate is $19.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.