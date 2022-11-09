A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

After finishing at $58.97 in the prior trading day, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) closed at $65.45, up 10.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823582 shares were traded. SANM stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SANM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2021, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when SOLA JURE sold 119,550 shares for $50.33 per share. The transaction valued at 6,016,473 led to the insider holds 917,906 shares of the business.

Goldsberry John sold 8,090 shares of SANM for $403,923 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 15,143 shares after completing the transaction at $49.93 per share. On May 17, another insider, REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, who serves as the EVP, Global Human Resources of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.33 each. As a result, the insider received 433,290 and left with 34,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sanmina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANM has reached a high of $59.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 376.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 339.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.22M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SANM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.95, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SANM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.