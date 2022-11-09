A Stock You Should Be Looking At: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

After finishing at $51.71 in the prior trading day, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed at $55.67, up 7.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1831445 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $92.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when HAGEDORN JAMES sold 60,000 shares for $97.74 per share. The transaction valued at 5,864,220 led to the insider holds 261,816 shares of the business.

King James D sold 17,500 shares of SMG for $1,722,363 on May 10. The EVP and CCO now owns 9,760 shares after completing the transaction at $98.42 per share. On May 04, another insider, Johnson Stephen L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,305 shares for $113.36 each. As a result, the insider received 261,290 and left with 20,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $180.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 889.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SMG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.40, compared to 2.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.04 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $3.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.58 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $6.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.