ADNT (Adient plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) closed at $37.60 down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $38.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789241 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adient plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on April 11, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Tiltmann Heather M sold 4,638 shares for $31.22 per share. The transaction valued at 144,819 led to the insider holds 29,649 shares of the business.

Dorlack Jerome J. sold 7,600 shares of ADNT for $237,783 on May 10. The EVP, Americas now owns 113,484 shares after completing the transaction at $31.29 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Dorlack Jerome J., who serves as the EVP, Americas of the company, sold 7,800 shares for $46.95 each. As a result, the insider received 366,203 and left with 110,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $50.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADNT has traded an average of 738.79K shares per day and 876.3k over the past ten days. A total of 94.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.14M. Shares short for ADNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.24, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.3B and the low estimate is $14.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.