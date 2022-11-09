An average trading volume for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $51.10 in the prior trading day, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) closed at $52.30, up 2.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430324 shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Daiwa Securities Downgraded its Buy to Outperform on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $76.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $77.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.16M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.46 and a low estimate of $5.81, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $6.07 and low estimates of $5.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.04 and $15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.7. EPS for the following year is $10.38, with 7 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $441.37M, an estimated increase of 160.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $806.06M, an increase of 47.00% less than the figure of $160.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $899.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $695.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 130.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.