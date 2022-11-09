An average trading volume for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.73 in the prior trading day, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) closed at $1.83, up 5.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203921 shares were traded. PLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2013, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $1.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 23, 2013, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.50 to $1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6976.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 282.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 298.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.01M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 1.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.