An average trading volume for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $124.14 in the prior trading day, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) closed at $128.85, up 3.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666185 shares were traded. SLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Wyatt Christy sold 1,495 shares for $134.44 per share. The transaction valued at 200,988 led to the insider holds 5,222 shares of the business.

BOCK WILLIAM G sold 1,000 shares of SLAB for $146,700 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 31,468 shares after completing the transaction at $146.70 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Johnson Robert Matthew, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,435 shares for $149.38 each. As a result, the insider received 811,880 and left with 26,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLAB has reached a high of $211.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 498.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 608.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.25M. Shares short for SLAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $270.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.7M to a low estimate of $269.99M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.83M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.27M, an increase of 31.90% less than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.86M, up 44.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.