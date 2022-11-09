An investigation into HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s technical aspects

The price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) closed at $274.37 in the last session, up 5.40% from day before closing price of $260.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101871 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $286.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $355.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $550.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $550 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $284.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,419,950 led to the insider holds 648,280 shares of the business.

Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of HUBS for $2,431,000 on Sep 20. The Executive Chair now owns 658,066 shares after completing the transaction at $286.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $382.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,248,190 and left with 666,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $866.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 365.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUBS traded on average about 709.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 982.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.71M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $409.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $416.64M to a low estimate of $407.91M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.96M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.31M, an increase of 29.50% less than the figure of $38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.5M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.