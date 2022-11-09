An investigation into Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s technical aspects

The price of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) closed at $0.18 in the last session, down -3.66% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0067 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718565 shares were traded. TRVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1862 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1640.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2020, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 28, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 28, 2020, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,032 led to the insider holds 873,056 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 150.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVN has reached a high of $1.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3255.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRVN traded on average about 681.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 370.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 8.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $540k, an increase of 198.30% over than the figure of -$74.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567k, up 367.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $4.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.