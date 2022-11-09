An overall feel about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) closed at $18.45 up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $18.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2805173 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Global plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares for $18.53 per share. The transaction valued at 606,593 led to the insider holds 55,342 shares of the business.

BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,265 shares of LBTYA for $613,151 on Sep 20. The EVP & CFO now owns 88,077 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Waldron Jason, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 7,522 shares for $22.10 each. As a result, the insider received 166,209 and left with 36,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $29.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LBTYA has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 171.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.24M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $3.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.