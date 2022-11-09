An overall feel about Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Omeros Corporation’s stock clocked out at $3.20, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $3.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099672 shares were traded. OMER stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMER’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On June 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMER has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4921.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMER traded 484.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 197.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.20M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OMER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 19.13, compared to 13.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.34% and a Short% of Float of 20.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$1.93.