Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) was $0.59 for the day, down -22.58% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1730 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6431020 shares were traded. LPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5556.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 29, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3639.

Shares Statistics:

LPTX traded an average of 602.32K shares per day over the past three months and 348.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.90M. Insiders hold about 9.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 13.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.08% and a Short% of Float of 19.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.59.