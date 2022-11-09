Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG): Selected Notes

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed the day trading at $251.73 up 19.13% from the previous closing price of $211.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+40.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3521642 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $253.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEDG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $389.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on June 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $334.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares for $307.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,538,732 led to the insider holds 162,248 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 2,278 shares of SEDG for $698,344 on Sep 07. The Chief Product Officer now owns 167,248 shares after completing the transaction at $306.56 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Prishkolnik Rachel, who serves as the VP,GC&Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 3,219 shares for $306.46 each. As a result, the insider received 986,484 and left with 10,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $389.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 274.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEDG traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEDG traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 55.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.69 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $9.77, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.9 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $725.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.3M to a low estimate of $633.75M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $455.49M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.27M, an increase of 54.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $738.48M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.