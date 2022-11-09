AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $14.87 in the prior trading day, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed at $16.25, up 9.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5324688 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $26.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.56M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 5.53M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.64B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.