ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $24.04 in the prior trading day, ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) closed at $24.60, up 2.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3294636 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $37.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 924.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.16M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.30, compared to 0.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.30% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $3.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.62 and $11.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.77. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.67 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.57B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.74B and the low estimate is $58.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.