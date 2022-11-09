Are analysts optimistic about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock?

The closing price of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was $0.92 for the day, down -27.27% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3392371 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTRPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Henderson Dustin bought 25,000 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 181,569 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 2,000 shares of LTRPA for $2,200 on Oct 13. The Shareholder now owns 51,169 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,885 and bolstered with 156,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3825.

Shares Statistics:

LTRPA traded an average of 692.39K shares per day over the past three months and 488.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 3.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.