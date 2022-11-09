Are analysts optimistic about TPI Composites Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock?

The closing price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) was $9.85 for the day, down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $10.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663549 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $28.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, BAM Partners Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,512 shares for $18.59 each. As a result, the insider received 46,698 and left with 81,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $31.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.43.

Shares Statistics:

TPIC traded an average of 851.75K shares per day over the past three months and 941.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.27M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.20% and a Short% of Float of 16.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $466M to a low estimate of $399.43M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $458.84M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $474.02M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $494.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.