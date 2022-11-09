Are Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) closed at $24.51 down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $24.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693814 shares were traded. MAXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On May 17, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $25.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Andora Elizabeth sold 4,860 shares for $30.24 per share. The transaction valued at 146,972 led to the insider holds 42,367 shares of the business.

FRAZIER LEON ANTHONY bought 500 shares of MAXR for $14,990 on Dec 22. The EVP, Global Field Operations now owns 154,265 shares after completing the transaction at $29.98 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Robertson III Jeff, who serves as the SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc of the company, bought 888 shares for $26.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,852 and bolstered with 92,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maxar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXR has reached a high of $40.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAXR has traded an average of 558.17K shares per day and 506.08k over the past ten days. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.93M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.07, compared to 4.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAXR is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.89 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $455.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $467M to a low estimate of $440M. As of the current estimate, Maxar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $473M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.83M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $475M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $438M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.04B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.