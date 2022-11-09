Are PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $81.06 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $81.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933486 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.78.

For a deeper understanding of PDC Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 201.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares for $73.28 per share. The transaction valued at 146,570 led to the insider holds 380,201 shares of the business.

Meyers R Scott sold 1,000 shares of PDCE for $73,810 on Nov 01. The SVP, CFO now owns 112,128 shares after completing the transaction at $73.81 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Peterson Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $67.48 each. As a result, the insider received 472,358 and left with 268,167 shares of the company.

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $89.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.49.

For the past three months, PDCE has traded an average of 917.33K shares per day and 786.81k over the past ten days. A total of 96.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 7.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PDCE is 1.40, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%.

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.13 and a low estimate of $3.37, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.99, with high estimates of $7.85 and low estimates of $3.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.21 and $14.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.25. EPS for the following year is $20.7, with 10 analysts recommending between $28.99 and $15.35.

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $879M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.87M, an estimated increase of 350.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 132.60% less than the figure of $350.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 113.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.