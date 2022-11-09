As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) offers stability

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) closed the day trading at $11.10 up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $10.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14798824 shares were traded. VTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTRS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.UBS initiated its Sell rating on June 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when van der Meer Mohr Pauline sold 9,440 shares for $10.58 per share. The transaction valued at 99,912 led to the insider holds 20,543 shares of the business.

Taddese Menassie sold 8,813 shares of VTRS for $106,406 on May 27. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.07 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, CORNWELL W DON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $9.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,721 and bolstered with 22,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viatris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTRS traded about 10.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTRS traded about 10.72M shares per day. A total of 1.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 24.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

VTRS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.33 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The current Payout Ratio is 73.20% for VTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $4.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.34B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Viatris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.58B, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.89B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.54B and the low estimate is $15.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.