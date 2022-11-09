Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) closed at $24.68 in the last session, up 5.34% from day before closing price of $23.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996027 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCYC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Legault Pierre sold 97,860 shares for $58.01 per share. The transaction valued at 5,676,859 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Legault Pierre sold 44,537 shares of BCYC for $2,543,508 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.11 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Legault Pierre, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,603 shares for $57.02 each. As a result, the insider received 433,523 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $62.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCYC traded on average about 207.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 152.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.74M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 15.84, compared to 2.26M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.77 and -$5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.95 and -$6.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7M, up 36.00% from the average estimate.