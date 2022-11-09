BVS (Bioventus Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) closed at $3.00 in the last session, down -57.51% from day before closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3201778 shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.3073 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on March 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when D’Adamio Anthony sold 16,016 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 179,238 led to the insider holds 40,132 shares of the business.

Nosenzo John sold 65,963 shares of BVS for $733,502 on Apr 04. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 83,932 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Pavesio Alessandra, who serves as the SVP & Chief Science Officer of the company, sold 32,997 shares for $11.17 each. As a result, the insider received 368,425 and left with 148,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $17.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.2420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.7154.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BVS traded on average about 134.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 125.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.97M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 14.58, compared to 1.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.24M to a low estimate of $135.1M. As of the current estimate, Bioventus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.82M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.93M, an increase of 36.90% over than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $430.9M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $628.96M and the low estimate is $605.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.