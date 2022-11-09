GLS (Gelesis Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.27, up 5.59% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0141 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528142 shares were traded. GLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2450.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when KUCHERLAPATI RAJU S bought 24,625 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 47,947 led to the insider holds 90,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLS has reached a high of $12.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7933.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLS traded 133.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 162.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.00M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 829.37k with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 815.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.