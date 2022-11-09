Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) closed the day trading at $33.09 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $32.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814760 shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPRE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $31 from $45 previously.

On August 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $43.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Kolomaya Paul E sold 2,000 shares for $41.38 per share. The transaction valued at 82,750 led to the insider holds 70,747 shares of the business.

Knudsen Ejnar A III sold 64,226 shares of GPRE for $2,567,666 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 29,766 shares after completing the transaction at $39.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $44.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPRE traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPRE traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 59.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.26M. Shares short for GPRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.46, compared to 9.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.16% and a Short% of Float of 19.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $899.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $661.47M. As of the current estimate, Green Plains Inc.’s year-ago sales were $724.42M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.35M, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $667.36M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.