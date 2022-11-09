How is ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE: ASX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $5.56 in the prior trading day, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) closed at $5.60, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10173609 shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 07, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.10 from $13.30 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $8.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.66B. Shares short for ASX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 6.62M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ASX’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.20, compared to 0.47 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 75.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $5.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.15B to a low estimate of $5B. As of the current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.53B, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.66B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.54B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.37B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.8B and the low estimate is $22.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.